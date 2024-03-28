Top track

"Listen to Your Heart." "No."

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cheekface

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

"Listen to Your Heart." "No."
Got a code?

About

Cheekface is an indie rock trio, more precisely a talk-singing band, from Los Angeles. The story starts in 2017. Things were getting pretty crappy on Earth. Indie band lifers Greg and Mandy got together to write out the anxiety, despair and the bleak humor...

This is a 14+ event
Crosstown Concerts Presents...

Lineup

Cheekface

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.