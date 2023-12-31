DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a very special New Year's Eve edition of San Junipero. We're bringing the party to Saint Vitus for a night of retro-futuristic, cinematic, 80s-influenced cuts by some of the best Retrowave & Synthwave artists out there today.
Retrowave (aka Sy...
