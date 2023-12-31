DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

San Junipero - A NYE Retrowave Party

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:30 pm
DJNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for a very special New Year's Eve edition of San Junipero. We're bringing the party to Saint Vitus for a night of retro-futuristic, cinematic, 80s-influenced cuts by some of the best Retrowave & Synthwave artists out there today.

Retrowave (aka Sy...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.