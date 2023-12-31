DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Murphy's Law 40 Year Anniversary, Urban Waste

The Kingsland
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Murphy's Law 40 Year Anniversary and NYE Bash!

with Urban Waste, CRIKE

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Murphy’s Law, Urban Waste

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

