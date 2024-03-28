DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joseph Kamel est un auteur-compositeur-interprète franco-égyptien de 27 ans. Dans la lignée de ses aînés de la Nouvelle Scène Française (Ben Mazué, Jeremy Frérot, Grand Corps Malade), sa musique est à l’image de sa voix : percutante, profonde et...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.