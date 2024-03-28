Top track

Joseph Kamel - Celui qui part

Joseph Kamel

Décadanse
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€22

About

Joseph Kamel est un auteur-compositeur-interprète franco-égyptien de 27 ans. Dans la lignée de ses aînés de la Nouvelle Scène Française (Ben Mazué, Jeremy Frérot, Grand Corps Malade), sa musique est à l’image de sa voix : percutante, profonde et...

KRP Prod présente, en accord avec Arachnée Productions
Lineup

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

