DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

China Crisis

The Boileroom
Sat, 18 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£30.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The early 1980’s heralded a second Liverpool-based musical renaissance responsible for producing not just new wave legends OMD, but also the diverse likes of Echo and the Bunnymen, Teardrop Explodes, A Flock of Seagulls and Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Among...

Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

China Crisis

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.