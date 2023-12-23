DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

El Virtual + Fiebre Djs

Gorila
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

El Virtual es un artista malagueño nacido en el 98 (24 años), influenciado por el hip hop más moderno, aunque bebiendo de todo lo que le inspire, que comenzó su carrera en 2014 subiendo sus canciones a YouTube y posteriormente...

Organizado por Gorila.

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.