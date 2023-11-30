DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lasole

Sala Clamores
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lasole presenta su nuevo disco SANTA SUCIA, su segundo trabajo de larga duración, el 30 de noviembre de 2023 en la sala Clamores, acompañada por su banda en un formato novedoso y enfocado a transportar al oyente al mundo onírico de SANTA SUCIA. Una experie...

Organizado por All Nighters

Lineup

Lasole

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.