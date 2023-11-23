DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJs From Mars

Los Globos
Thu, 23 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $8.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Djs From Mars bring the mash-up attitude into Electronic Dance Music.

Their style is a 360° blend of every kind of musical genre, with the add of their "Alien" basslines and beats. They start remixing pop and rock hits for their own

gigs, just for fun, a...

Presented by Los Globos.

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.