Top track

Nico Play - Vivir Sin Ti

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nico Play with Molly Brandt

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nico Play - Vivir Sin Ti
Got a code?

About

Nico Play is the bilingual project of Nicolás Perea. Born in Mexico City and currently based in Chicago, Nico writes songs in both Spanish and English.

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

Nico Play

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.