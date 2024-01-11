DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Graham Hunt (Album Release Tour) w/ Interlay, Tension Pets

Sleeping Village
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$13 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

If you know how to work the angles, you can fit a lot into the container of a three- or four-minute pop song. Graham Hunt understands this. Since he was a teenager, he’s been working at perfecting the form, writing songs that...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

