SWEET SUE + DIRECTOR Q&A

Rio Cinema
Mon, 11 Dec, 8:30 pm
FilmLondon
About

Q&A WITH WRITER /DIRECTOR LEO LEIGH

Fifty-something Sue (Maggie O’Neill) is now back on the dating scene. She meets a mysterious biker called Ron (Tony Pitts) at her brother's funeral and sparks fly. But when she meets Ron’s social-media influencer son An...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Venue

Rio Cinema

107 Kingsland High Street, London E8 2PB
Doors open8:30 pm
402 capacity

