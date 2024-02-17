Top track

Macka B & Roots Ragga

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Described as "one of Britain’s most influential dancehall toasters", Macka B (The Messenger) needs little introduction.

A British reggae artist, performer and activist with a career spanning thirty years in the United Kingdom and Jamaica, Macka B’s music...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Macka B

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

