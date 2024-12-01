Top track

Never Fight A Man With A Perm

IDLES

Brighton Centre
Sun, 1 Dec 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

TANGK is the righteous and vibrant fifth album from madcap truth-seekers, IDLES. Pronounced “tank” with a whiff of the “g” - an onomatopoeic reference to the lashing way the band imagined their guitars sounding that has since grown into a sigil for living...

14+ only in standing area
Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

IDLES

Venue

Brighton Centre

King's Road, Brighton BN1 2GR
Doors open6:30 pm
4500 capacity

