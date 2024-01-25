Top track

Ways of Love

Scott Yoder

Bobiks
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£11

About

Glambuoyant elf prince SCOTT YODER returns to the North East!

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
Scott Yoder

Bobiks

125 Jesmond Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 1JY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

