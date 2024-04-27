Top track

Land of Talk - It's Okay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Land of Talk

The Great Hall
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Land of Talk - It's Okay
Got a code?

About

Land of Talk

Lizzie Powell has always been a risk-taker. As the creative force behind the influential Canadian outfit Land of Talk, the Montreal-based songwriter has over the past 15 years amassed a catalog of four unimpeachable albums that stretch the bo...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Land of Talk

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.