DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bratty - TR3S Tour

Songbyrd
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On her new album TR3S, singer/songwriter BRATTY opens up about all that’s weighing on her heart: her anxieties and insecurities and deepest infatuations, the singular pain of feeling too much, the strange disconnect of dealing with seasonal depression in t...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Lineup

Bratty

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.