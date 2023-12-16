Top track

Marijuana Deathsquads - Ewok Sadness

Marijuana Deathsquads

Zhora Darling
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marijuana Deathsquads- super group of radness

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.

Lineup

Marijuana Deathsquads

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

