The Factory NYE with OPPIDAN + Support (XOYO)

XOYO Birmingham
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £8.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Factory NYE - XOYO

Line up:

OPPIDAN

Daisy JD

Mini b2b Trieste

Shadow City Sound System

Moments b2b Silver

Jamlow b2b Jack Damage

The Factory NYE

Sunday 31st December

XOYO Birmingham

10pm - 4am - 18+ Event

(Last Entry 1am)

Brought...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ghost Town, re:cord, Shadow City, Voyage, Overtime & XOYO
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Oppidan

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

