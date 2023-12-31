DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Factory NYE - XOYO
Line up:
OPPIDAN
Daisy JD
Mini b2b Trieste
Shadow City Sound System
Moments b2b Silver
Jamlow b2b Jack Damage
The Factory NYE
Sunday 31st December
XOYO Birmingham
10pm - 4am - 18+ Event
(Last Entry 1am)
Brought...
