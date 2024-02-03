Top track

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Last Dinner Party: Live + Signing (12pm Show)

Rough Trade East
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters
Got a code?

About

Due to phenomenal demand, Rough Trade East is excited to present a second in-store live performance and signing from The Last Dinner Party. This unique event celebrates the release of their debut studio album 'Prelude to Ecstacy', released via Island.

Tic...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

The Last Dinner Party

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.