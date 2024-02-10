DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beyond Midnight

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:45 pm
Welcome to Beyond Midnight:

Our epic multi-room club experience, every Saturday - midnight til midday!

All the music you love by our Resident Beyond All Star DJS across multiple rooms @ Fire, Vauxhall

BEYOND - Sexy Vocal House

FEVER - Pure Disco House...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by OnNation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open11:45 pm

