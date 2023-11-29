Top track

Misericordia

Cinema Beltrade
Wed, 29 Nov, 1:50 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

v.o. italiano

I piedi di un neonato dissolvono nei piedi di un adulto, un ragazzo magro magro che balla nudo tra le rocce: Arturo vive in un mondo ai margini, una baraccopoli cadente tra il mare e il monte. Orfano e menomato, è accudito da Anna, Nuzza e B...

Questo è un evento 6+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open1:40 pm

