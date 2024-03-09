DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neon Naked Bingo! Dab & Draw in Aldgate!

Dabbers Social Bingo
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
SocialLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Step into a world of luminescent excitement at Neon Naked Bingo!

Dab & Draw Extravaganza!

Immerse yourself in a unique fusion of bingo thrills and vivid neon life drawing. Win fabulous prizes, unleash your creativity with neon-painted life models, and ge...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Dabbers Social Bingo

18 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7DB, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

