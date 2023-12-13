DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Agender, Mirror of Venus, The Sow
AGENDER:
Existential terror hurrah punchy post punk! Music that makes sense of nonsense.
Their music is focused yet unhinged, self reflective, observant, brash, tongue in cheek, serious yet playful. Think of it as a yin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.