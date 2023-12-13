Top track

A G E N D E R - Don't Won't Don't

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Agender, Mirror of Venus, The Sow

Zebulon
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A G E N D E R - Don't Won't Don't
Got a code?

About

Agender, Mirror of Venus, The Sow

AGENDER:

Existential terror hurrah punchy post punk! Music that makes sense of nonsense.

Their music is focused yet unhinged, self reflective, observant, brash, tongue in cheek, serious yet playful. Think of it as a yin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Agender

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.