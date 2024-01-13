Top track

Jackson Homer & Cap1talA - In My Head (La La La)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackson Homer B2B ZEE-2 (DJ Sets)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jackson Homer & Cap1talA - In My Head (La La La)
Got a code?

About

We are delighted to welcome DJ & Producer Jackson Homer back to Juju's, going B2B on the decks with DJ duo ZEE-2. Join us on the dance-floor for this one! <3

About Jackson Homer:

Jackson Homer is a British producer and DJ based just outside of Birmingham...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jackson Homer

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.