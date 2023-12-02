DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UNDERWORLD is coming for you!
Saturday, December 2
Saint Vitus Bar with your DJs
Sean Templar / Matt V Christ / Erik Aengel
special guest DJ: Steve Collins
spinning Post Punk / New Wave / Punk / Industrial
Doors 11pm / Free before Midnight
