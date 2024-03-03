Top track

COLORÉ & Obsimo - Very Peri

SOUS LE RADAR - Samedi

Point Ephémère
2 Mar - 3 Mar 2024
GigsParis
€20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vendredi 1er mars :

- Eldorado (FR)

- Juste Shani (FR)

- Cloud (FR)

- Obsimo (FR)

- Sound of Fractures (UK, djset)

- Coloré (DJset)

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

1
Juste Shani, CLOUD, Obsimo and 1 more

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:30 pm

