NYE - SPARKS FLY: A TAYLOR SWIFT EXPERIENCE

Maggie Mae's - Downtown
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
$23.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event.

Ring in the New Year with a Taylor Swift extravaganza at Maggie Mae’s rooftop in downtown Austin. Tickets are available online for $20. Tickets are non-refundable.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Happy Clam

Maggie Mae's - Downtown

323 East 6th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

