Mr Doris

Malanga Café
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vuelve Mr Doris! Tras la habitual pausa veraniega en la que Doris no para de circular por las mejores cabinas de la isla (como el Wild Corner de Hï o Lío, donde este verano nos ha sorprendido con su propia fiesta “The Little Disco”, con tremendos invitados...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.

Mr Doris

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

