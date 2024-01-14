Top track

P?NK: A Live Tribute @ Rough Trade, Nottingham

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
Free

About

Join P?NK: A Live Tribute for their debut live show! This event will be filmed for promotional material, so raise your glass and let’s get this party started!

Rough Trade is lift accesible.
14+

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

