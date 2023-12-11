Top track

Revved Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Radio City Sessions ft Katy Hurt and Murray Pulver

Hot Box
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
Selling fast
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Revved Up
Got a code?

About

This year's Christmas edition of the Radio City Sessions brings together some long time writing and producing partners from both sides of the pond!

This limited-audience event will once again bring the magic of country music to life in Chelmsford, set in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

The Jackson Line, Katy Hurt, Murray Pulver

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.