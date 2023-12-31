DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the ultimate Amapiano & Afrobeats NYE Party in the heart of Shoreditch! Join us as we welcome the New Year with a bang!
The atmosphere will be charged with excitement as we raise our glasses to new beginnings and unforgettable memories.
Expec...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.