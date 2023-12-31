Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amapiano X Afrobeats NYE Party (Shoreditch)

Big Chill
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last
Got a code?

About

Join us for the ultimate Amapiano & Afrobeats NYE Party in the heart of Shoreditch! Join us as we welcome the New Year with a bang!

The atmosphere will be charged with excitement as we raise our glasses to new beginnings and unforgettable memories.

Expec...

This is a 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by The Legends Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Big Chill

Brick Lane - Dray Walk, Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.