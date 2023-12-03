DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us December 3rd for our fun, hands on Mixology Class hosted by In The Mix bartenders. Learn how to mix, measure, shake, and stir a variety of cocktails while having a good time listening and dancing to music by DJ Hype. Seating is limited, grab ticket...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.