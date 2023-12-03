DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beats x Mix

Tenacity Brewing
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:00 pm
$49.44
Join us December 3rd for our fun, hands on Mixology Class hosted by In The Mix bartenders. Learn how to mix, measure, shake, and stir a variety of cocktails while having a good time listening and dancing to music by DJ Hype. Seating is limited, grab ticket...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beats x Mix

Tenacity Brewing

Tenacity Brewing, 119 N Grand Traverse St, Flint, Michigan 48503, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

