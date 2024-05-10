Top track

Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane

Exeter Phoenix
Fri, 10 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsExeter
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In May 2024, Johnny Flynn and Robert Macfarlane will tour the UK performing songs from both of their collaborative albums (The Moon also Rises/Lost in the Cedar Wood). The shows, featuring a full band, will weave music and storytelling to take the audience...

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Robert Macfarlane, Johnny Flynn

Venue

Exeter Phoenix

Gandy St, Exeter EX4 3LS, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

