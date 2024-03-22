Top track

Rojuu & Carzé - Umi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ROJUU - Prólogo de Nube

Sala Paris 15
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMálaga
From €24.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rojuu & Carzé - Umi
Got a code?

About

En el esperado regreso de Rojuu a los escenarios para 2024, el artista no sólo deleitará a sus fans con los éxitos que adoran, sino que también les revelará un adelanto exclusivo de su próximo álbum. "Prólogo de Nube" nos transportará a diferentes estados...

Organizado por Polar

Lineup

Rojuu

Venue

Sala Paris 15

Sala Paris 15, C/ La Orotava, 27, Málaga, Málaga 29006, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.