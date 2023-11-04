Top track

Michael Jackson - Thriller

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Free Before 9PM - Flamingo 7 Year Anniversary!

The Flamingo House
Sat, 4 Nov, 3:00 pm
PartySacramento
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michael Jackson - Thriller
Got a code?

About

Join us for a very special afternoon and evening as we bring in our 7th year as a business!

Doors open at 2PM and music will be starting promptly at 3PM. We will have BBQ cooking out front from the one and only Byrd's BBQ & FISH (2PM - 7PM)

MUSIC PROGRAM...

Presented by The Flamingo House

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.