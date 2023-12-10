Top track

Ovlov - Eat More

Ovlov, Floatie, Disco Doom, Mandy, Cel Rey

Sleeping Village
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$25 Adv, $28 Dos + Fees | 21+

A Night w/ Exploding in Sound Records + Friends!

Since 2009, Ovlov’s transmissions have been sporadic, but they’ve always been impactful. The band’s early run of EPs established the Connecticut four-piece as a modern update...

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

