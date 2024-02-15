DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joy (Anonymous)

New Century
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £21.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AEG & Amigas Live presents Joy (Anonymous)

The last twelve months have been a whirlwind for Henry Counsell and Louis Curran, the men who make up Joy (Anonymous). Having established themselves during the Covid-19 era by playing impromptu meet-ups on London...

Presented by AEG & Amigas

Joy Anonymous

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

