Samedi : Jon Onj + Demain les Poulpes

Lalouperie
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

JON ONJ - RnB (Paris)

DEMAIN LES POULPES - Funk (Rennes)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans. Les mineurs de moins d...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

Jon onj , Demain Les Poulpes

Venue

Lalouperie

99 Rue Jean Guéhenno, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

