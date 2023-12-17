DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rushton, Christie & D'Souza: Work in Progress

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Three of the UK's most exciting up-and-coming comedians road test their material - Feat. Eric Rushton (Sean Lock Award Winner), Finlay Christie ('So You Think You're Funny?' Winner) & Jamie D'Souza (as seen on Amazon & Comedy Central)

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Eric Rushton, Jamie D'Souza

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:15 pm

