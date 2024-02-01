DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Banshee Tree, Yak Attack

The Coast
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aggie Theatre Presents: Banshee Tree & Yak Attack at The Coast.

Banshee Tree is a high energy quartet that blends modern indie, trance and psychedelic rock with old school Django inspired jazz. Using traditional instruments through a range of pedals, Bans...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian to Enter
Presented by Aggie Theatre
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Banshee Tree, Yak Attack

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

