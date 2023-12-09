Top track

Swim Deep - Indie Amnesty x Signature Brew

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 9 Dec, 5:00 pm
London
£27.29

About

An Indie Christmas Disco

Signature Brew are teaming up with Indie Amnesty to bring you a series of amazing parties starting with this incredible Christmas shindig on Saturday 9th December.

Live music from the beguiling Megan Wyn to kick off the evening a...

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Swim Deep, Megan Wyn

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

