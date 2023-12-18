Top track

old car

Dead Gowns, H. Pruz, Wyatt Davidick, Avery Friedman

Purgatory
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

brooklyn stop on dead gowns (portland, maine) + h. pruz's tour

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory

Lineup

Dead Gowns, H. Pruz

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

