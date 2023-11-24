DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matinale radio vendredi 24/11

Alliance Française de Paris
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 am
PodcastParis
Durant 3 jours, la créatrice de podcast Nina Dabboussi anime une heure d'échanges aux côtés des artistes du Festival, de professionnels et d'étudiants et professeurs de l'Alliance Française de Paris.

Le vendredi 24 novembre, Roukiata Ouedraogo, comédienne...

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Lineup

Nina Dabboussi

Venue

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open10:30 am

