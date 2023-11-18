Top track

SDM en Showcase

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:45 pm
GigsNantes
€20.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le Warehouse présente SDM en showcase le 18 novembre !

Fort de son premier album studio OCHO certifié disque de platine, de ses 6 singles d’or et de ses 2 singles de platine, SDM a imposé au hip hop français son flow sombre et puissant ainsi que sa musica...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.

Lineup

SDM

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

