THEMA w/ Roberto Capuano

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Venerdi 24 Novembre Thema presenta Roberto Capuano.

Classe 1987 e cresciuto nell’underground napoletano, Roberto Capuano è diventato una delle stelle più brillanti della generazione più recente e un raffinato ambasciatore del sound techno partenopeo nel m...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Roberto Capuano

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

