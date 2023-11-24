DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdi 24 Novembre Thema presenta Roberto Capuano.
Classe 1987 e cresciuto nell’underground napoletano, Roberto Capuano è diventato una delle stelle più brillanti della generazione più recente e un raffinato ambasciatore del sound techno partenopeo nel m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.