The Luka State

Canvas 1
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.49

About

Greyline presents

The Luka State

Canvas 1, Manchester

17 Feb 2024

This is an 14+ event, under 18's to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Greyline.

Lineup

The Luka State

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

