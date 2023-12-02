Top track

Black Light Animals - Pink Lemonade

Black Light Animals, Gemini Parks, Heat Seger

recordBar
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Black Light Animals are a psych soul band from the midwest. Formed from the ashes of Instant Karma! Lush pop vocals crooned over spaghetti western riffs, psychedelic synth, and hip hop drums.

This is an 18+ event / Minors allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Black Light Animals

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

