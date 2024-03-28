DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Get In Her Ears w/ HAVVK

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

For our March gig, we have the headliners of our first ever Get In Her Ears gig back in 2016 returning to play for us for what promises to be a very special night! HAVVK are travelling over from Ireland to immerse us in their gritty, spellbinding soundscap...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Get In Her Ears.

Lineup

Rats-Tails, Athabaska, HAVVK

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.