DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Inn

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 23 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the buzzing East-London collective Disco Inn for a late boogie on Thursday 23rd. Disco Inn, a rising star of London's underground party scene, was born out of the wild idea of bringing the house party to your local. They've recently been taking the ci...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.