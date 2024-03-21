Top track

Flight of the Crows

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jhariah

Soda Bar
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flight of the Crows
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Since 2017, 22-year old Brooklyn-based musician and polymath Jhariah Clare (he/they), who records and releases music as Jhariah, has been building a thrilling, fiercely original musical universe. Pe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Jhariah

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.